Police chase from Rawdon to Mascouche ends in arrest

Quebec provincial police chased a driver for 30 kilometres from Rawdon to Mascouche early Monday morning.

It ended with the arrest of the 35-year-old suspect in Mascouche.

According to Catherine Bernard, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a 911 call was placed about a person driving erratically at 3:30 am.

Patrol officers tried to intercept the vehicle at the intersection of Routes 337 and 125 in Sainte-Julienne, but the driver refused to comply.

A police pursuit then ensued on Route 225 south to Route 158 in Saint-Esprit before ending on the southbound Highway 25 in Mascouche.

According to the SQ, two nail mats were used in an attempt to stop the driver, causing the vehicle to have flat tires and hit a police car.

The driver then reportedly attempted to flee on foot, but officers quickly caught up to the man and tasered him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment but is not suffering from serious injuries.

Police say they plan to obtain blood samples from the man as they suspect him of having driven his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers note the man could face several charges, including driving under the influence, as well as fleeing and dangerous driving.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 27, 2021.