Police chase on Highway 15 ends in two deaths in Saint-Jerome, including bystander

Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI), has opened an investigation into a police pursuit in Saint-Jérôme, in the Laurentians, in which two people died.

According to the BEI's preliminary information, around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning the Saint-Jérôme police department got a report of a stolen vehicle and traced the car.

When they found it, they tried to stop the driver, but he refused to stop and instead sped up, with the police chasing him in "a short pursuit" on Highway 15, according to the BEI.

While fleeing, the suspect's vehicle crashed into another car on a ramp of the highway and both caught fire.

The suspect driving the stolen vehicle is dead as well as one of three occupants of the vehicle struck during the pursuit.

The victims' identities have not yet been released.

Five BEI investigators have been tasked with investigating the circumstances of this police intervention. The agency is tasked with investigating every time someone dies or is injured in the course of Quebec police intervention.

They will have the help of two reconstruction technicians from Quebec provincial police, who will work under the supervision of BEI investigators.

The BEI is asking anyone who witnessed this event to contact it via its website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca/nous-contact.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 17, 2022, with files from CTV News.