Police chase spanning 15 km near Montreal ends in crash, arrest of 18-year-old man


An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a police chase that ended with a crash in Terrebonne, Que. on Nov. 1, 2022. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

An 18-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen vehicle into a residence following a police chase on Montreal's North Shore.

Around 12:30 a.m., Quebec provincial police (SQ) reportedly attempted to intercept the vehicle on Highway 25 northbound, near Laval's Olivier-Charbonneau Bridge.

The suspect evaded their grasp, gunning for the exit towards Lévesque Boulevard East and taking Rogier-Lortier Ave. towards Terrebonne.

The chase spanned 15 kilometres, according to the SQ, before coming to a crashing halt on Saint-Charles Road in Terrebonne.

The driver collided into a residential building, causing minor damage. He exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

After a sweep of the area, the suspect was located near the Île Saint-Jean Bridge around 3 a.m. and arrested. He suffered minor injuries from the crash.

The young man is scheduled to appear in the Laval courthouse Tuesday to face charges of breaching conditions and vehicle theft.  

