Police checkpoints to start Friday in Quebec to limit travel as COVID-19 cases surge

Quebec Police set up a checkpoint to limit non-essential travel between Ottawa and Gatineau amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Christina Succi/CTV News Ottawa)

Quebec provincial police will begin manning checkpoints in Quebec to curb the spread of COVID-19, as new cases and hospitalizations surge in the province.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is calling the stops "awareness points" and won't be handing out tickets.

Rather, they are meant to educate the population and remind commuters that they should only be getting in their cars and driving between zones if absolutely necessary

Checkpoints will go up in the Eastern Townships, the Laurentians and Chaudiere-Appalaches in addition to one on Route 138 heading towards Charlevoix. 

The goal is to limit movement between regions.

"It's surveillance and signage will be up between regions. That signage will be up as long as necessary," said Premier Francois Legault during a COVID-19 press briefing on Friday.

