Police chief says two officers were shot at near Montreal hospital

Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron said two police officers were shot at in the early morning hours Tuesday as they were leaving the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) in an incident that sent the hospital into lockdown.

During a late-night press conference Tuesday, the visibly shaken police chief said the officers were targeted in what he called a "purely gratuitous" incident that took place around 1:30 a.m.

One officer's arm was grazed by a bullet, according to police, but her life is not in danger. After she and her partner took cover behind a police cruisier and called for help, that's when she realized she had been hit by the bullet.

At least two bullet holes could be seen in the windows of the MUHC and police found a "projectile" at the crime scene.

"What concerns me today is the gratuitousness of this act of violence, which seems to have been directed specifically at our police officers," the police chief said.

"Although at this time we are not able to confirm the identity or motive of those responsible, it is clear to me that we are faced with an unacceptable situation. We cannot accept that one or more individuals would attack any member of the justice system, especially our employees."

The ongoing investigation is now being led by the police's major crime section.

A code silver was deployed at the MUHC as police secured the hospital. (Submitted photo)

Insp. David Shane told CTV News there is no evidence that the incident is linked to recent acts of gunfire playing out on Montreal streets, but urged his officers to "be vigilant and remain alert all the time and everywhere."

"We're with you and we support you in every possible way," said Shane about his fellow officers.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact 911, their local police station, or file an anonymous report with Info-Crime at 514-393-1133. Police say any information, even "seemingly insignificant details," can help the investigation.

CONFUSION AS HOSPITAL GOES INTO LOCKDOWN

After sounds of gunfire nearby, a "code silver" alert was launched at the MUHC early Tuesday morning, leading many health-care workers to try to figure out what the code even meant.

An MUHC spokesperson confirmed that a "code silver: active killer" was launched at 1:30 a.m., following the reports of possible gunshots on the south side of the building near St-Jacques Street.

When it was called, many staff did not know what the potentionally life-threatening situation was.

Many staff wear lanyards with a list of codes that refer to specific on-site emergencies, but many staff were not given a card or have cards that were issued before code silver was added to the list.

“No, I’ve never seen [it]," said MUHC staff member Grace Canonico. "A lot of people have the codes written [on their tags] and they have the main ones, but I’ve never seen silver before.”

“This morning, I came in and on the portal I saw that we had a code silver, but I had never seen that prior,” said Sestina Secratini.

Of the 30 staff members who spoke to CTV News, 22 did not know what a code silver was.

Some who did know, had no idea what the protocol was once the code is issued.

“I don’t necessarily know what I would have done in that instance," said Bianca Nowlin. "I do know that I’m required to stay on the premises.”

The MUHC said all staff received training on the codes and should know what to do.

Introduced in 2010, a "code silver" is deployed when an individual, by his or her behaviour, suggests that he or she is likely to endanger the safety of others by harming them with a knife, a firearm or other similar weapons. It is the perceived intent to kill.

The issue was cleared up around 5 a.m. after police ensured the safety of the premises, a police spokesperson said.

“Regular patient care activities that were disrupted last night have been restored, and the SPVM investigation is still ongoing,” said Martine Alfonso, MUHC associate president and executive director, in a statement. “Measures were put in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff while the Glen site was inspected by the SPVM.”

The MUHC said there will be debriefs with the hospital's response team and updates to its action plan.

With files from Iman Kassam and Derek Conlon