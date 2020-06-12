Police circulate 22 new photos of suspects in Ste. Catherine Street looting, asking for tips

Montreal police’s search for the people who looted stores on Ste. Catherine Street two weeks ago continues. On Friday, they published 22 new photos of suspects.

The photos show people who were captured during the property destruction and looting downtown on May 31. The incidents happened right after Montreal’s first anti-racism march connected with the George Floyd protests.

Investigators are asking the public to review the photos and call in tips if they recognize anyone. The Info-Crime Montréal is 514 393-1133 or people can make a report online. Tipsters are asked to indicate the number of the photo showing the person they recognize.

People are also asked to provide any other information they have connected with the looting. The reports can be anonymously.

So far, police said they have arrested 19 people in connection with the events of May 31.

Four of the images are below, the rest can be found at the link above.