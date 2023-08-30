iHeartRadio
Police conduct major drug-busting operation in Montreal area


File photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

A vast police operation was launched at dawn on Wednesday in Montreal and surrounding areas targeting suspected drug traffickers.

Several residences, commercial buildings and vehicles were searched. The operation stems from an investigation launched last April with more than 90 police officers from various units involved.

It wasn't yet clear Wednesday morning whether any arrests had been made.

Officers with the Escouade régionale mixte (ERM) Rive-Nord, which led the operation, were assisted by the RCMP and municipal officers from Montreal, Terrebonne, Repentignyand L'Assomption/St-Sulpice.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 30, 2023. 

