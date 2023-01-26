Man, 28, with 'family connection' to slain woman charged with second-degree murder

A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a female relative Wednesday morning in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood.

The Crown prosecutor's office confirmed the accused, Emmanuel Gendron-Tardif, appeared in court Thursday morning to be formally charged in the killing, which marked the city's first homicide of the year. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 28.

Montreal police said there is a "family connection" between the accused and the victim, a 61-year-old woman. Police did not reveal her identity or her relation to the accused.

The accused was initially questioned by investigators Wednesday as a witness to the crime before being deemed a suspect.

Around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a home near Fullum and De Rouen streets for a wellness check of the person living inside. When they arrived, they discovered the body of a woman with marks of violence on her body.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Gendron-Tardif has no prior criminal record.