Police continue search of Saint Lawrence River after a man fell out of a boat and disappeared

Quebec provincial police (SQ) divers are assisting Montreal police (SPVM) Sunday to locate a 27-year-old man who fell into the Saint Lawrence River Saturday night and has not been found.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said a 911 call at 7 p.m. reported that a man fell from a boat into the river when he was with another man and woman and the boat drifted into the Lachine rapids near the Verdun borough.

"There was a 911 call that was made about a man who fell in the water," she said. "When emergency services on the scene, they couldn't find him."

The search was halted as night fell, and restarted Sunday with the SQ's assistance.

"When the man fell in the river, the other man in the boat jumped into the water and tried to rescue him, but he was not able to do it," said Chevrefils.

The 29-year-old man was rescued and brought to the hospital at treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the woman remained in the boat and did not require medical attention.