Police deem fire suspicious that destroys pizzeria north of Montreal

Police have deemed a fire in a pizzeria suspicious and opened an investigation in Boisbriand north of Montreal.

Boisbriand police (RIPTB) said at 5:30 a.m. Friday to avoid the area around Grande-Cote St. in Broibriand as a fire broke out at Pizza Melis, and spread to the adjacent businesses in the strip mall.

"Fire under control, sector to be avoided, the RIPTB opened an investigation to determine the circumstances," the RIPTB wrote on its Twitter account.

Incendie d'origine suspecte dans une pizzeria située sur le Chemin de la Grande-Côte à Boisbriand. Incendie maîtrisée, secteur à éviter, la RIPTB a ouvert une enquête afin de déterminer les circonstances, aucun blessé.

Police said that the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m., and that firefighters were on the scene. Within two hours, crews had the fire under control.

Police reported no injuries related to the fire.

The pizzeria sustained heavy damage in the blaze, as did the two businesses on either side of the restaurant.

