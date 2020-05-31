Police, demonstrators clash at Montreal protest against police brutality and racial profiling

A protest Sunday by thousands of Montrealers against police brutality and racial profiling turned violent as some protestors clashed with police and threw rocks, lit fires, smashed windows and looted some local businesses.

About three hours after a march that snaked its way through downtown Montreal on Sunday afternoon had ended, Montreal police declared the gathering illegal after they say projectiles were thrown at officers who responded with pepper spray and tear gas.

Tensions flared after the formal rally had concluded and some demonstrators made their way back to the starting point, in the shadow of Montreal police headquarters downtown.

Windows were smashed, fires were set and the situation degenerated into a game of cat-and-mouse between pockets of protesters and police trying to disperse them.

Some protestors were seen looting local businesses, including a music store, a fast-food restaurant and a sex shop along Ste-Catherine St. E., not far from Montreal police headquarters on St-Urbain St.

The STM, Montreal's public transit authority, shut down service on a part of the Montreal metro's green line, which covers the stretch of downtown where Montreal's police headquarters are located, for about an hour starting around 9 p.m.

Demonstrators had gathered to denounce racist violence and police impunity before marching -- both in the U.S. and at home.

“Racism is a Quebec Problem Too,” “Black Lives Matter” and other slogans were written across signs from the thousands who started gathering around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Maisonneuve Blvd. and St. Urbain St.

The protesters joined the massive protests and unrest across the continent and internationally sparked by the death of George Floyd – the black man who died after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, who has been charged with murder.

Organizers drew attention to Floyd's death, but also others across the United States and Canada. They publicized the event on the Justice for George Floyd & All victims of police racism Facebook event.

Montreal police were out in large numbers to watch the crowds, and organizers attempted to keep people physically distant from each other without much success. The vast majority of protesters came with masks.

After having listened to several speeches, the demonstrators headed for the American consulate.