Police detain suspect in Repentigny attempted murder following arrest warrant

Repentigny police are looking for 26-year-old Jeffrey Dimundu-Bellevue who is suspected of shooting a 34-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. SOURCE: Repentigny Police

Repentigny police say they have arrested a suspect in an attempted murder that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Jeffrey Dimundu-Bellevue, 26, is expected to appear at the Joliette courthouse Wednesday, after a 24-year-old man was shot three times on La Matapédia Street in Repentigny, just northeast of Montreal.

Police issued a warrant for Dimundu-Bellevue’s arrest on Monday, calling him “armed and dangerous.”

Police arrested 27-year-old Maria Komarova on Sunday night and she appeared in the Joliette courthouse on charges of attempting to cause death with a firearm and intent to endanger life by discharging a firearm.

