Police enhancing patrols in Cote Saint-Luc after possible hate crime targeting Jewish people



Montreal police say they are treating an altercation targeting Jewish people Monday night in Cote Saint-Luc as a possible hate crime and will enhance patrols in the area. 

According to Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, police responded to the area around 6:35 p.m. for reports of people in an Audi making verbal threats. 

The incident happened near the intersection of Kildare Road and Westminster Avenue. 

Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested and no injuries were reported. 

Residents can expect to see an enhanced police presence in the area as officers try to meet with witnesses to gather evidence. 

"We still have patrollers around the Cote Saint-Luc area to have a greater protection," Brabant said, adding that it will start Monday evening and could continue into Tuesday. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

With files from CTV Montreal's Kelly Greig



