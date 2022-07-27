Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.

An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

The incident is being investigated by Quebec's bureau of investigations (BEI).

According to the BEI, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police (SJSR) received a 911 call at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday from a man saying he had just done something terrible.

When police arrived at the home on Biat St., they found the man, who is an RCMP officer, armed with a knife.

Officers opened fire and the 48-year-old was hit by at least one projectile.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Inside the home, police discovered a woman and a teenager, both with life-threatening injuries. They were transported to hospital in serious condition.

"It was pretty dramatic. They're a good family," said Carmelo Perricone, a neighbour who woke up to the sound of gunshots. "They're good people. In theory, we never would have suspected something dramatic like this to happen."

He said he saw officers attempt to rescuscitate his neighbour after he was shot.

The man was a Mountie with the RCMP's financial integrity unit who investigated white-collar crime.

Six BEI investigators were assigned to analyze the circumstances surrounding the incident including the conduct of the officers involved in the shooting. Quebec provincial police will investigate the injuries sustained by the woman and boy.

The RCMP said it's collaborating with the BEI and would not confirm and additional information about the officer's position with the Mounties.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the bureau via their website.

- With files from The Canadian Press