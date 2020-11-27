Police 'fear for safety' of 16-year-old Longueuil boy missing for 10 days

Longueuil police are asking the public to call 911 "immediately" if they see a 16-year-old boy who's been missing for 10 days.

Andrey Gonulenko is described as being white, 5'8" tall and 140 pounds. He has deep brown hair, green eyes and speaks French.

Police didn't say in a release Friday what Gonulenko may be wearing.

He was last seen in Longueuil on Nov. 17 and could now be in Montreal or could have left town.

Police say they "fear for his health and safety."