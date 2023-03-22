iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police find 2 more bodies at site of Old Montreal fire; first victim identified


image.jpg

The death toll from last week's massive fire in Old Montreal has risen to four, Montreal police confirmed.

Julien Levesque, a police spokesperson, said Wednesday evening that two more bodies were retrieved from the historic building that went up in flames last Thursday. The bodies will be sent to a laboratory to be formally identified. Details about their ages or sexes have not been released.

An update from police and fire officials is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police had found the remains of the first victim Sunday night and identified her during a news conference earlier Wednesday as 76-year-old Camille Maheux. The renowned photographer, whose work has been featured in the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, had lived in the building for approximately 30 years.

Police notified her family before making the news public, Insp. David Shane told reporters.

"On behalf of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal and the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal, and all those involved in the management of this event, we wish to express our most sincere condolences to the family," Shane said.

"Our hearts go out to you."

A second body was found Tuesday evening but has not yet been identified. At least three people are believed to be missing, but police acknowledged there could be more.

Rescuers are slowly but surely combing through the historic building at the corner of Port Street and Place d'Youville, which was built in 1890 and housed multiple illegal Airbnb units at the time of the fire.

Airbnb rentals are not allowed in the area where the building is located.

Authorities have not confirmed how many of the missing people were tourists but said victims were from Quebec, Ontario and the United States.

Speaking at an early morning press briefing, officials reiterated that the building's current state makes it unsafe for rescuers to enter on foot.

"That's why technicians will focus Wednesday on removing debris that poses a "secondary collapse risk," including two chimneys, explained fire operations chief Martin Guilbault.

So far, strategic dismantling, crane exploration and camera probing have allowed investigators to peer under the third floor; but what lies below is harder to uncover.

"Some parts of the buildings are more collapsed than the others," Guilbault added.

The fire also injured nine, including two in critical condition. Families of the victims have been agonizing over the length of time that has passed since the fire as they wait for information about their loved ones.

Shane said the period between locating and extracting a body can take hours, depending on its location.

"When they locate a body, then they will need to have an action plan to approach it and be able to conduct their work," he said.

Several family members have come forward and identified their missing loved ones.

So far, they are Charlie Lacroix, 18, Saniya Khan, 32, Dania Zafar, 32, and An Wu, 31.

With files from The Canadian Press

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*