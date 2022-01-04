Police find 21-year-old Longueuil man who went missing Monday CTVNewsMontreal.ca Supervising Producer Amy Luft Longueuil police FILE PHOTO. SOURCE: SPAL Longueuil police have found a 21-year-old man who went missing Monday. Soon-to-be Canadians waiting in vain to hear about their citizenship applications A multitudinous number of immigrants say they've been waiting months to hear back from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada about whether or not they will soon become Canadian citizens. Quebec COVID-19 deaths spike as cases rise by 14,486 Quebec reported 14,486 new COVID-19 infections wednesday as hospitalizations continued to rise sharply. With salty language, Macron berates France's unvaccinated French President Emmanuel Macron has provoked outcries in parliament and protests from election rivals by using a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs. Quebec set to outline online learning measures for school network Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is expected to outline the distance learning measures in schools across the province. Montreal universities delay return to in-person learning amid high COVID-19 infections The four major universities in Montreal are delaying the return to class due to a high rate of COVID-19 infections in the province. Pandemic-related staffing shortages hampering Canada's supply chains Omicron's rapid spread is causing staffing shortages in many sectors across the country, hindering supply chains as COVID-19 infections rise among workers. Quebec reserves PCR testing for select high-risk groups As demand for COVID-19 testing soars, Quebec public health announced new screening priorities Tuesday for PCR tests. Quebec doubles back, maintains 10-day isolation period for children The Quebec government is reversing its decision to allow asymptomatic children who have made contact with a positive case of COVID-19 at daycare to continue attending. Burned-out nurses in Quebec have vacations cancelled amid pandemic's fifth wave Overworked nurses in Quebec looking for a break from COVID-19 are being told to cancel their vacations in the latest move to keep the health-care network afloat during the fifth wave of the pandemic. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Newsletters Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners Subscribe × Logo Subscribe to a newsletter * * * Choose at least one of these Newsletters CJAD 800 - Breaking News Alert Be the first to know! Sign-up for this newsletter to get breaking news alerts sent right to your inbox and to get a heads-up on special programming, exclusive interviews and live conferences. CJAD 800 - Newsletter Sign-up to receive information on promotions and contests. CJAD 800 - Special Offers Exclusive opportunities for deals and pre-sales. By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. 1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9 - 514-989-2523 - cbury@cjad.com - : Mighty 800 Podcast CJAD 800's mobile news squad in the 1960s and 70s CJAD 800 Insider Club Survey Sign up for the survey and help influence how CJAD 800 sounds Have a story ? Photos, videos and news tips. Share your story here or send an e-mail to yourstory@cjad.com Buy Local Click here to support your local merchants and help rebuild our economy Typo or error