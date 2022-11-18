Police find deceased man, unconscious woman in Quebec City home

Quebec City police (SPVQ) are investigating after a 47-year-old man was found dead and a woman unconscious in a Quebec City residence Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the residence on St-Anne Boulevard around 6:30 Thursday.

Calling the victim's death "inexplicable," an SPVQ spokesperson said investigators aren't ruling out any hypotheses.

The unconscious woman was transported to hospital and authorities do not fear for her life.

The investigation is ongoing.