Police find frozen pig carcasses hanging from Montreal overpasses

Montreal police are investigating a mysterious case of three frozen pig carcasses that were found hanging under overpasses in different locations overnight.

Around 3:30 a.m., police received a 911 call that brought them to the first location, near the intersection of Christophe-Colombe Avenue and des Carrières Street. When they arrived, they found the frozen animal's body suspended from the overpass.

Public works employees with the city were called in to remove the carcasses, a police spokesperson said. Montreal police said there were no immediate signs of a hateful act and no messages were found at the scenes.

After the first carcass was discovered, patrol officers found a second one suspended from the overpass near Papineau Avenue and des Carrières Street around 5 a.m.

Thirty minutes later, officers found a third pig hung near the intersection of de Lorimier Avenue and Dandurand Street.

The police investigation is ongoing.