iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police find frozen pig carcasses hanging from Montreal overpasses


A group of pigs at a farm in Quebec. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal police are investigating a mysterious case of three frozen pig carcasses that were found hanging under overpasses in different locations overnight.

Around 3:30 a.m., police received a 911 call that brought them to the first location, near the intersection of Christophe-Colombe Avenue and des Carrières Street. When they arrived, they found the frozen animal's body suspended from the overpass.

Public works employees with the city were called in to remove the carcasses, a police spokesperson said. Montreal police said there were no immediate signs of a hateful act and no messages were found at the scenes.

After the first carcass was discovered, patrol officers found a second one suspended from the overpass near Papineau Avenue and des Carrières Street around 5 a.m.

Thirty minutes later, officers found a third pig hung near the intersection of de Lorimier Avenue and Dandurand Street.

The police investigation is ongoing. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*