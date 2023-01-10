iHeartRadio
Police find man stabbed in convenience store, woman questioned


A man was stabbed in the upper body on Monday night and police are investigating. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A 34-year-old man was transported to a Montreal hospital with stab wounds to the upper body in circumstances that had not yet been determined by police, hours after the incident.

The Montreal police (SPVM) has been informed that the injured man will live.

The SPVM reports that around 10 p.m. Monday, a 911 call reported that a man had been injured in a dwelling on Sainte-Catherine Street East, near the intersection of Jeanne-d'Arc Avenue in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

Upon arrival in the area, SPVM officers learned that the injured man was in a convenience store next to the flat. He had gone there to ask for help.

A few hours later, the police were still unable to determine whether the man had been injured during a domestic dispute or whether he had inflicted his injuries on himself.

A 44-year-old woman, believed to be the man's wife, was to be interviewed by police in the hours following the events.

The SPVM has delegated investigators and forensic identification technicians to try to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 10, 2023.  

