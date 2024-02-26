Police find missing 65-year-old man CTVNewsMontreal.ca Digital Reporter - CTVNews.ca Joe Lofaro Chun Tat Kwan has been missing since Monday morning. (Source: SPVM) Police have found a 65-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday morning. Quebec provincial police make 22nd arrest in drug war crackdown Provincial police have arrested a 22nd person they say is tied to a war between crime groups in Quebec City and the eastern part of the province. Montreal breaks February weather record just as flash freeze, wind warnings issued Judging by the number of people wearing shorts outside, it's not that surprising that a weather record was broken Tuesday in Montreal, but residents shouldn't get too used to that summer feeling. Quebec police still searching for Linda Vinette, missing for nearly a week Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating a 61-year-old woman from Sainte-Sophie who went missing last Wednesday. Secularism law: Quebec Court of Appeal to rule on Bill 21 Thursday On Thursday, the Quebec Court of Appeal will rule on the constitutionality of the province's secularism law, better known as Bill 21. Proposed Quebec language rules will lead to fewer products, higher prices: lawyer Appliance manufactures and a Montreal lawyer say proposed Quebec language regulations will lead to fewer choices and higher costs for products like home appliances. Woman's death in Quebec City after weekend house fire ruled a homicide: police Quebec City police say the death of a woman who was found unresponsive after a house fire over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. What to do if you have travel issues when flying A new guide by the Canadian Automobile Association hopes to help air travellers figure out what to do if they encounter any problems. Montreal's English school boards are closing for the solar eclipse on April 8 The Lester B. Pearson, Sir Wilfred Laurier and English Montreal school boards are rescheduling their pedagogical days so kids can stay home for the solar eclipse on April 8, citing safety concerns. Former Ontario police officer posed as McGill student to sextort minor A former police officer from Ontario has pleaded guilty to extortion and criminal harassment in relation to a sextortion case against a 17-year-old girl. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 × Logo Subscribe to a newsletter * Get the latest updates from CJAD 800 delivered straight to your inbox. CJAD 800 - Breaking News Alert Be the first to know! Sign-up for this newsletter to get breaking news alerts sent right to your inbox and to get a heads-up on special programming, exclusive interviews and live conferences. CJAD 800 - News Updates CJAD 800 News Updates: News headlines and the latest highlights from our shows delivered twice a day to your inbox. CJAD 800 - Newsletter Sign-up to receive information on promotions and contests. CJAD 800 - Special Offers Exclusive opportunities for deals and pre-sales. By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. 1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9 514-989-2523 cbury@cjad.com cbury@cjad.com CJAD 800 Podcasts Listen to your favourite CJAD 800 shows anytime, anyplace! Celebrations Let us know about birthdays, birth announcements and anniversaries and we will announce them on the air! CJAD 800 Stormwatch Everything you need to know about the next storm heading our way. Have a story ? Photos, videos and news tips. Share your story here or send an e-mail to yourstory@cjad.com CJAD 800 Insider Club Survey Sign up for the survey and help influence how CJAD 800 sounds Typo or error