Police find no threat after Laurier Macdonald High School placed under lockdown


A Montreal police cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

The Laurier Macdonald High School in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough was placed into lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a threat, but Montreal police say they believe it appears to be unfounded.

Police were called to the school on Viau Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. after an individual made "threatening words toward the school."

After conducting a search of the school, no suspect was found and no arrests were made, police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told CTV News.

Mike Cohen, a spokesperson for the English Montreal School Board, said the threat was taken seriously by the school and by 3 p.m., students were dismissed on a class-by-class basis.

The police investigation is ongoing. 

