Police hand out hundreds of fines at Montreal anti-lockdown demonstration

By Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal

MONTREAL -- Hundreds of people gathered in Montreal Sunday and marched through the city protesting municipal and provincial government restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Montreal police (SPVM) handed out 269 infractions to protesters who weren't wearing masks, said SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque.

Levesque added that six general infraction violations were handed out and around a half-dozen arrests were made for criminal infractions.

Crown prosecutors will decide what charges or fines will result in the coming days for those offences.

A ticket for not wearing a mask during a demonstration or protest carries a $1,546 fine.

As record numbers of new cases are reported daily, Premier Francois Legault announced all non-essential businesses would be required to close from Dec. 25 to Jan. 11. The Montreal rally began at 12:30 p.m. on Sherbrooke St. at McGill College Ave. with marchers heading towards Parc Lafontaine holding signs reading "We Reject your Great Reset," "Better to die free that live without freedom," "All Businesses are Essential" and others.