Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion

Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal.

The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) announced Thursday that the victims were Céline Pilon, 65, from Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan, France Desrosiers, 65, from l'Épiphanie, and 26-year-old Christophe Paradis from Mascouche.

The SQ's major crime unit is still examining the scene of the explosion as its investigation continues.