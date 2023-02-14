Police in Bromont, Que. seek witnesses to fatal snowboarding accident

Bromont police are looking for people who may have seen what happened in the snowboarding accident that claimed the life of a young man in his 20s on Saturday night at Bromont Mountain ski resort.

In a notice sent to the media on Monday, the Bromont Police Service said that its investigation is still ongoing and invited anyone who could help determine the circumstances of the accident to contact its investigators.

Two days after the accident, the identity of the victim has still not been released, as "the victim's immediate family could not be reached," the police said, adding that the victim is a young man from the Montreal area.

On Saturday evening, shortly before 7 p.m., the snowboarder collided with snowmaking equipment. After receiving first aid from the resort's rescue personnel, the victim was transported to Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you that a tragic accident involving a young man took place at the mountain this evening," officials wrote on the Bromont, montagne d'expériences Facebook page Saturday night.

"This tragic event is very upsetting. Psychological support is offered to the teams directly involved in the intervention. All our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the young man."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 14, 2023.