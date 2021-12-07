iHeartRadio
Police in Quebec pull over drivers to praise them for following the rules of the road

image.jpg

Police in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu were pulling drivers over on Tuesday -- but for very different reasons than most would expect.

In what’s become an annual tradition since 2016, officers were stopping drivers following the rules of the road and giving them a gift.

“What we're doing today, it's positive reinforcement,” said office Lana Dupont. “They do it not only to get gifts but they're going to talk about it to their families and friends.”

Watch the report by Angela Mackenzie by clicking on the video above.

