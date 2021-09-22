Police in Sherbrooke, Que. searching for man who allegedly punched nurse for vaccinating his wife

Sherbrooke police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a nurse in a pharmacy.

According to police, on Monday morning a man entered the office of a nurse assigned to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at a pharmacy on 12th Avenue North.

"He was angry and aggressive," said Martin Carrier, spokesperson for Sherbrooke police.

The suspect allegedly accused the nurse of having "vaccinated his wife without consent" before repeatedly "punching her in the face" and fleeing the scene.

The nurse, who is in her 40s, was transported to hospital to be treated for "significant facial injuries," according to police.

On Wednesday, Quebec's order of nurses tweeted that the alleged assault was "unacceptable" and wished the nurse a full recovery.

Tolérance zéro! Cette situation malheureuse est inacceptable pour tout professionnel de la santé. Nous souhaitons un bon rétablissement à cette infirmière.https://t.co/9iGxXVkm3G

— Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (@OIIQ) September 22, 2021

The police force says it is looking for a man between 30 and 45 years old, with a medium build.

He has short, dark hair, dark eyes and large eyebrows. The man, who spoke in French, was wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

He was also wearing earrings and had a tattoo on one hand that looked like a cross.

Sherbrooke police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call them at 819 821-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-771-1800.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2021.