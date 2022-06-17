Police investigate after gunfire heard in Saint-Leonard

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after shots were fired in the Saint-Leonard borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 6 p.m. Thursday about the sound of gunfire on Belcourt Street, near Honoré Mercier Street.

Investigators found shell casings in the area and at least one bullet hole in the window of a home two blocks away on Albert Lozeau Street.

There were no reported injuries, and no arrests have been made.

Police say they are investigating the possibility that the two incidents are related.