iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police investigate after gunfire heard in Saint-Leonard

image.jpg

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after shots were fired in the Saint-Leonard borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 6 p.m. Thursday about the sound of gunfire on Belcourt Street, near Honoré Mercier Street.

Investigators found shell casings in the area and at least one bullet hole in the window of a home two blocks away on Albert Lozeau Street.

There were no reported injuries, and no arrests have been made.

Police say they are investigating the possibility that the two incidents are related.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*