Police investigate after man, 20, shot in Montreal North

A 20-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in Montreal North Wednesday afternoon.

Montreal police were alerted to the shooting through a 911 call made at about 2:10 p.m., said spokesperson Julien Levesque.

Officers discovered the injured young man at the corner of d’Amos St. and Alfred Ave. The victim had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Paramedics transported him to hospital, where he was conscious on arrival. Later in the evening, police said his condition was stable.

A 23-year-old man who was at the scene is being interviewed by police, said Levesque.

The intersection is closed to traffic as police investigate the incident.