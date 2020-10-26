iHeartRadio
Police investigate after man stabbed several times in Villeray

A file photo of a Montreal police officer. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after receiving a call about a man who'd been stabbed several times in the upper body in the Villeray area. 

According to preliminary information, an altercation took place between the victim and a suspect on des Ecores St. When police arrived just before 4 a.m., the victim would not tell them what happened. 

The man, 23, was taken to hospital in a "serious condition," according to police. In at 8 a.m. update, the force said the man's life was not in danger. 

"So at this moment we don't know exactly what caused the altercation -- is it just a conflict? Something related to drugs? It's still to be determined at the moment," said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron. 

A perimeter has been erected at the scene for investigators to better understand the circumstances surrounding the event. 

