Police investigate after man stabbed several times in Villeray

MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after receiving a call about a man who'd been stabbed several times in the upper body in the Villeray area.

According to preliminary information, an altercation took place between the victim and a suspect on des Ecores St. When police arrived just before 4 a.m., the victim would not tell them what happened.

The man, aged around 30, was taken to hospital and is in a "serious condition," according to police.

"So at this moment we don't know exactly what caused the altercation -- is it just a conflict? Something related to drugs? It's still to be determined at the moment," said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

A perimeter has been erected at the scene for investigators to better understand the circumstances surrounding the event.

Katelyn Thomas

CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter

