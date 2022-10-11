iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police investigate report of shooting in Montreal's Plateau


Montreal police are investigating a report of a shooting in the city's Plateau neighbourhood on Oct. 11, 2022. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

Montreal police are investigating a report of a shooting Tuesday evening in the city's Plateau neighbourhood.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls just before 9 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Saint Dominique and Prince Arthur streets.

There was no victim and the suspect fled before officers arrived, a police spokesperson said. Police found a bullet shell casing on the ground nearby and are interviewing witnesses as they continue to investigate.

No arrests have been made. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*