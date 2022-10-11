Police investigate report of shooting in Montreal's Plateau

Montreal police are investigating a report of a shooting Tuesday evening in the city's Plateau neighbourhood.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls just before 9 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Saint Dominique and Prince Arthur streets.

There was no victim and the suspect fled before officers arrived, a police spokesperson said. Police found a bullet shell casing on the ground nearby and are interviewing witnesses as they continue to investigate.

No arrests have been made.