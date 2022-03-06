iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police investigate suspected arson at Point-aux-Trembles restaurant

An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson unit is investigating a restaurant fire that took place in the Pointe-aux-Trembles borough Sunday morning.

The restaurant, called Pataterie Champion, is located on St. Jean Baptiste Blvd. near Rene Levesque Blvd.

First responders received a 911 call reporting the fire around 5:40 a.m. No one was injured.

According to the SPVM, the fire is considered suspect, but no incendiary object has been found.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error