Police investigate suspected arson at Southwest apartment

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a suspected case of arson at a Southwest apartment early Wednesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., the fire department asked for the SPVM's assistance at the scene on Saint-Remi and Acorn Sts.

One "incendiary object" was found, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils, and the fire is thought to be "of a criminal nature."

The apartment building suffered minor damages and no injuries were reported.

There are currently no suspects. The case has been transferred to the SPVM's arson unit.

Police say some cannabis plants were found in the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing.

