iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police investigate suspicious death in Longueuil hospital last week

Charles LeMoyne Hospital (CTV Montreal/Jacques Poitras)

The death of a woman last Thursday at Charles-Le Moyne Hospital in Longueuil is now the subject of a police investigation.

Longueuil police say they have been contacted by the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de la Montérégie-Centre.

At the end of the day Tuesday, the police announced that they had initiated meetings with people who may have had contact with the victim, a woman in her 50s, to try to establish the circumstances surrounding her death. 

Police are unable to comment further at this time due to confidentiality issues related to the deceased.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error