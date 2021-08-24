Police investigate suspicious fire at factory in Terrebonne

Police say a violent blaze that ripped through the building of the former Moody factory in Terrebonne, in Lanaudière, on Monday evening, was possibly arson.

The Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion police department is taking over the dossier from the Terrebonne fire department after they identified suspicious elements at the scene.

The fire broke out around 10:45 p.m. in the old, large building located on Saint-Louis Street in Terrebonne.

Police officers established a large security perimeter to help firefighters control the blaze. Fire departments from several neighbouring municipalities were called in to assist.

Some residents of Saint-Louis Street were forced out of their homes for safety reasons, and there were no injuries.

As of mid-morning Tuesday, the fire was not yet under control. When it is, police fire technicians and investigators will conduct an analysis and meet with witnesses.

The building was vacant, but the fire and water damage is extensive.

The main building of the former Matthew Moody and Sons factory, made of stone and brick, was built in 1892. It began as a farm machinery factory.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2021.