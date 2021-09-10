iHeartRadio
Police investigating 19th homicide of the year after body found in Lachine garage

A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a body was found in a residential garage in Lachine Friday night. 

Around 7 p.m., police were called to a home on J. T. Rathwell Street near 30th Avenue where they found an individual's lifeless body. 

A police spokesperson said "traces of violence were found on the body."

The SPVM said it is the 19th homicide of the year.

The major crime section is investigating the incident with the assistance of forensic teams. 

Police did not release any further details about the investigation. 

