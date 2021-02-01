iHeartRadio
Police investigating after 38-year-old stabbed in Montreal

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was stabbed in Verdun early Monday morning.

A 911 call was placed just before 3 a.m. reporting a stabbing on LaSalle Boulevard and Troy.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim who had sustained injuries to his upper body.

The man was transported to hospital, his current condition is unknown.

Forensic investigators are working to determine the details of the incident.

A K-9 unit was also called to investigate the scene.  

