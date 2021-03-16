iHeartRadio
Police investigating after a baby was found dead in a Quebec home

The Surete du Quebec has set up a mobile command post after police found a baby in a residence who was later pronounced dead in a Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu hospital on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Marie-Pier Boucher.

Police are investigating after an infant was pronounced dead in hospital in the town of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Tuesday. 

Officers responded to a call to a residence at approximately 6:30 a.m. and found the baby lifeless at the scene, they told CTV News.

Police say they rushed the child to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. The baby's sex isn't known.

Police are performing an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death. 

Local police called in Quebec’s provincial force, the Surete du Quebec, to aid in the investigation. 

A police command post has been erected near the home.

More details to come.

