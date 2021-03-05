-10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police investigating after a minor was allegedly shot and injured by another minor in Kuujjuaq

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a child allegedly fired a gun and injured another child in Kuujjuaq on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 3:30 p.m. A spokesperson for Quebec's provincial police force said the shooting was likely a result of careless handling of the firearm.

No charges will be brought against the shooter, who is under 12-years-old.

Provincial police did not provide more details on the circumstances of the incident, which they took over from the regional police force. 

An aeriel view of Kuujjuaq (Image source: Google Maps) 

Kujjuaq is located in northeastern Quebec and the mouth of the Koksoak River on Ungava Bay. It is the largest northern village in the Nunavik region of Quebec, with a population of about 2,700.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  