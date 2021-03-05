Police investigating after a minor was allegedly shot and injured by another minor in Kuujjuaq

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a child allegedly fired a gun and injured another child in Kuujjuaq on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 3:30 p.m. A spokesperson for Quebec's provincial police force said the shooting was likely a result of careless handling of the firearm.

No charges will be brought against the shooter, who is under 12-years-old.

Provincial police did not provide more details on the circumstances of the incident, which they took over from the regional police force.

An aeriel view of Kuujjuaq (Image source: Google Maps)

Kujjuaq is located in northeastern Quebec and the mouth of the Koksoak River on Ungava Bay. It is the largest northern village in the Nunavik region of Quebec, with a population of about 2,700.