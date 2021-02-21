iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police investigating after a woman, likely in her 30s, was found dead in a Laval parking lot

The Laval Police department (SPL) file photo. SOURCE: SPL

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning in a parking lot in Laval's Chomedey neighborhood.

The Laval Police Department (SPL) was called to the scene shortly before 7 a.m., according to SPL spokesperson Stephanie Beshara.

The body was discovered on the ground outside residential buildings on des Châteaux Street. Officers say there was evidence of violence based on the condition of the body.

The victim is believed to have been in her 30s, according to police.

Investigators from the Crimes Against the Person Division, the Forensic Identification Service and dog handlers were deployed in the morning to investigate.

The cause of death is still unknown.

-- This report from the Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 21, 2021. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error