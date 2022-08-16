iHeartRadio
Police investigating after car dealership window destroyed in Saint-Leonard

Police car. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal police are looking for answers after officers discovered a window was destroyed at a car dealership in the Saint-Leonard borough.

A citizen reported seeing what looked like a bullet impact in a window at the John Scotti vehicle dealership on Metropolitan Boulevard near Provencher Boulevard.

Officers arrived at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday and investigated the scene.

 

"We cannot confirm what caused the damage on the window of the building," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Officers had previously stated that the window was broken by a bullet.

A perimeter was established, and investigators are working to determine what happened.

There were no injuries, and no shell casings or other impacts were found. 

