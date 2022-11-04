iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police investigating after gunshots fired on residential street in Park Ex


Police vehicles are parked at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Liège Street and Outremont Avenue in Park-Ex on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal police were called to the Park Extension neighbourhood early Friday morning after receiving 911 calls about gunshots on a residential street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found several shell casings on the ground near the intersection of Liège Street and Outremont Avenue.

Some bullet holes were found in a nearby home, but no one was injured, according to Jean-Pierre Brabant, a police spokesperson.

The police's canine unit was called in to help officers examine the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*