Police investigating after gunshots fired on residential street in Park Ex
Montreal police were called to the Park Extension neighbourhood early Friday morning after receiving 911 calls about gunshots on a residential street.
When officers arrived on scene, they found several shell casings on the ground near the intersection of Liège Street and Outremont Avenue.
Some bullet holes were found in a nearby home, but no one was injured, according to Jean-Pierre Brabant, a police spokesperson.
The police's canine unit was called in to help officers examine the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.