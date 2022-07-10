iHeartRadio
Police investigating after gunshots ring out Sunday morning in Montreal

Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the scene of gunshots early Sunday morning, and officers are trying to piece together what happened.

Police say a 911 call at 3 a.m. reported gunshots on St. Hubert St. near Beaubien St. in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

"There could have been an altercation that occurred outside," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

Police did not locate a victim and called in the K-9 unit to help scour the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. 

