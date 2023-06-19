iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police investigating after man, 2 women assaulted in Montreal parking garage


image.jpg

A 51-year-old man's condition has stabilized after a group of suspects assaulted him and two women inside the garage of an apartment building in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood Monday morning, police say.

The man who was sent to hospital in critical condition with a stab wound to the upper body is no longer in life-threatening condition.

Two women, aged 20 and 46, were assaulted "with physical force" and were sent to hospital with serious injuries, said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc. Police do not fear for their lives.

Around 9:40 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls about an armed assault inside the garage of the building on St. Andre Street near Jean-Talon Street East.

Police arrived to find the three victims and a male suspect at the scene. Other suspects allegedly involved in the incident fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

A man in his 30s was arrested on the scene and transported to a detention centre where he will be interviewed by investigators.

"The reason for the assault is not known for the moment," Dubuc said.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*