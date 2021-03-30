iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police investigating after man and woman found dead in northern Quebec

A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Provincial police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in northern Quebec.

The pair has been identified as Peter Ainalik, 44, and Kataluk Paningayak-Naluiyuk, 43, who were found without vital signs in Ivujivik the evening of March 25 and later pronounced dead in hospital. Ivujivik is approximately 2,000 kilometres north of Montreal and is Quebec's northernmost community in the region of Nunavik.

Surete du Quebec spokesperson Anick Lamirande said autopsies will be done this week to determine the cause of death. She wouldn’t confirm a media report that the case is being suspected as a possible murder-suicide. 

Surete du Quebec is the lead in the investigation, but investigators are working with their counterparts in the Kativik Regional Police Force. 

Police would not release any further details pending the results of the autopsies.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error