Police investigating after man injured in daylight shooting outside Bell Centre

Montreal police are investigating a shooting in broad daylight outside the Bell Centre that sent a man to hospital Friday afternoon.

Police say they received a report of a shooting around 12:10 p.m. near the intersection of Saint-Antoine Ouest et Jean-d’Estrées.

A 22-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body flagged down nearby police officers.

“He was escorted to the hospital,” said Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Comtois. “He is now at the hospital receiving some treatments, but we’ve had confirmation that there is no danger for his life.”

Police have set up a perimeter around the crime scene as they try to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“For now we don't have the exact information we are working to really establish what happened,” said Comtois, adding that investigators are going to meet with witnesses and try to determine if there is camera footage of the event.

Police have not released a description of a suspect.