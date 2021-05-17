iHeartRadio
Police investigating after man stabbed in Old Montreal

A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was stabbed Monday night in Old Montreal. 

The man was stabbed at least once in his lower body around 8:25 p.m. at Place Jacques Cartier following an altercation with other people, according to Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The victim's injuries are not considered serious and he is not cooperating with police, Brabant said.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the incident. 

-- This is a developing story that will be updated

