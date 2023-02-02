iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Pierrefonds business targeted by gunfire: Montreal police investigating


Police discovered bullet impacts and shell casings near a business on Pierrefonds Blvd. on Feb. 1, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after officers heard a gunshot while on patrol in Pierrefonds and found that a business had been targeted.

Police say the officer heard the shot at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night near Jacques-Bizard and Pierrefonds boulevards.

Officers searched the area and located gunshot impacts on a business on the second floor of a strip mall.

"It was the window of a business that more than one projectile, more than one impact," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "We found some shells near to there."

There were no injuries and no suspects located.

Investigators are going through surveillance footage to try to determine more about the shooting. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*