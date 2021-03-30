Police investigating after woman died while hospitalized at the Charles-Le Moyne hospital

Police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman who was hospitalized at the Charles-Le Moyne hospital in Longueuil.

The woman reportedly died on March 25, though details of her death have not been released by police, nor the reason for her hospitalization.

Longueuil police were contacted by the regional health board (CISSS de Monteregie-Centre), who are collaborating in the investigation.

Investigators are in the process of meeting everyone who was in contact with the deceased while she was hospitalized.

"The investigations are in progress, in which the establishment collaborates fully and completely," wrote CISSS spokesperson Martine Lesage, who refused to provide additional details.

The Charles Le Moyne hospital is located off Taschereau Blvd, south of Highway 116.

Le @PoliceSPAL vous confirme l’ouverture d’une enquête à la suite du décès d’une femme âgée dans la

cinquantaine. Le décès est survenu le 25 mars dernier. La dame était hospitalisée à l’hôpital Charles- Le Moyne. Nous avons été interpellés par le #CISSS. https://t.co/cEy4AsDng8 pic.twitter.com/rMO3gCy6cT